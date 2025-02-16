WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—founding co-chair of the Senate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Caucus—and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) and a bipartisan group of Senators in reintroducing the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. This legislation would allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10%—ending years of regulatory uncertainty and preventing a patchwork of uneven state regulations. Increasing the availability of biofuels like E15 would benefit the economy and the environment.

“For our country to remain a global energy leader, we must continue to invest in renewable and clean energy so we can decrease our emissions and dependence on foreign oil,” said Senator Duckworth. “Producing less expensive fuel choices like E15 that can be sold year-round would help lower gas prices, protect the environment, support our farmers and drive economic opportunity throughout the Midwest. I’m proud to join Senator Fischer in reintroducing our bipartisan legislation that would do just that.”

“E15 is a low-priced fuel for drivers and helps Illinois farmers who are facing uncertainty as Trump’s tariffs loom,” said Durbin. “Congress passed this legislation last December, but billionaire Elon Musk, who owns competing technology, stopped it in its tracks. We’re reintroducing the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would make E15 available year-round, nationwide.”

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Fischer, the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), John Thune (R-SD) Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

The legislation is endorsed by the American Petroleum Institute, Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmer Union, National Association of Convenience Stores, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

A copy of the bill text can be found on Senator Duckworth’s website.

