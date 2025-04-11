WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and 11 of their Senate Democratic colleagues in a letter to Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, demanding answers regarding the Administration’s decision to cancel funding for 10 National Institute of Standards and Technology Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers across the country. The action came on April 1, one day before Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports which tanked the stock market and raised warnings from experts of a recession.

“Small manufacturers rely on MEP Centers for essential support in adopting the latest advanced technologies, updating their cybersecurity, navigating supply chain challenges, and accessing workforce training—resources that are often out of reach for small businesses without this dedicated assistance,” the Senators wrote. “These centers drive innovation, boost productivity, and create high-quality jobs, strengthening both local economies and America’s global competitiveness. Without this critical federal support, MEP Centers—especially those with the fewest resources, and those serving rural and underserved communities—will be at the greatest risk of closure.

The economic impact of these centers has been substantial. A report by Summit Consulting and the Upjohn Institute found that the MEP program generated a substantial economic and financial return ratio of more than 17:1 for the $175 million funding invested by the federal government in FY2023. The study also determined that MEP Center projects contributed to an overall increase of nearly 309,000 jobs nationwide.

Since 1988, the MEP has worked to strengthen and empower U.S. manufacturing through a nationwide network of MEP Centers. The MEP National Network is comprised of 51 MEP Centers located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and over 1,450 trusted advisors and experts at more than 430 MEP service locations that provide any U.S. manufacturer with access to resources they need to succeed. In Illinois, the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) leads a variety of initiatives to grow manufacturing, including supporting the development of quantum technologies in our state. IMEC has created and retained more than 7,000 jobs and assisted nearly 3,000 companies.

Joining Duckworth, Durbin, Cantwell and Baldwin in sending the letter was Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

Full text of the letter is available on Senator Duckworth’s website and below:

