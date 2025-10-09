WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 16 of their colleagues in introducing the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act. The legislation would protect federal workers, federal contractor employees and their families from foreclosures, evictions and loan defaults during a government shutdown.

“Instead of negotiating with us to ensure our government works for the American people, Trump is forcing millions of workers through a needless government shutdown and threatening to withhold their backpay despite signing the law guaranteeing it himself,” said Duckworth. “The longer this shutdown continues, the more harm they’ll cause to federal workers across the country and their families. Our bill would help protect federal employees until Republicans finally come to the negotiating table and help find a bipartisan solution that meets the needs of the American people, addresses the health care crisis and reopens our government.”

“Federal workers should not have to pay the price for the Trump Administration’s decision to shut down the government. While the President and congressional Republicans refuse to save Americans’ health care and fund our government, federal workers are left without a paycheck, worrying that they won’t be able to pay their mortgage or rent,” said Durbin. “I’m joining my colleagues to introduce the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act to ensure that federal workers are protected from the impact of Republicans’ shutdown.”

This legislation addresses the threat of federal workers and contractors losing their homes, falling behind on student loans and other bills, having their car repossessed or losing their health insurance because they have been furloughed during a shutdown or required to work without pay. The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act would protect impacted workers from:

Being evicted or foreclosed;

Having their car or other property repossessed;

Falling behind on their student loan payments;

Having negative effects on their credit history;

Falling behind on paying their bills or

Losing their insurance because of missed premiums.

The protection would last during and 30 days following a shutdown to give workers a chance to keep up with their bills. The government shutdown, now in its second week, impacts thousands of federal workers and federal contractor employees in all 50 states.

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Schatz, this legislation is cosponsored by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Mark Warner (D-VA).

Companion legislation in the House of Representatives is set to be introduced by U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02).

The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act is supported by the National Treasury Employees Union, International Federal of Professional and Technical Engineers, National Federation of Federal Employees-IAM, American Federation of Government Employees, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, UNITE HERE, LIUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) and the Transport Workers Union.

