WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) in introducing a resolution affirming that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and to express the sense of the Senate that the United States shall not deploy U.S. military assets or personnel to Gaza. The resolution rebuts President Donald Trump’s declared support for forcibly displacing millions of Palestinians. Trump did not rule out using U.S. military force to take over Gaza.

“Although the President’s inner circle has tried to walk back his comments, Donald Trump continues to double down on his unhinged proposal to send American troops to take over Gaza that would lead to further chaos in the region, undermine our national security and likely violate international law,” said Duckworth. “Instead of pursuing this chaotic agenda that would jeopardize the lives of our servicemembers while wasting taxpayer dollars, the Trump Administration should be focused on working toward a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in peace, prosperity and stability side by side. I’ll keep working with my colleagues to help the region achieve that lasting peace—including pushing back against any disastrous ideas like this from President Trump.”

“Any proposal that the United States should take control of Gaza is outrageous,” said Durbin. “We must continue to push for a renewed focus on the future: long-term security for Israel, rebuilding Gaza, a reformed Palestinian Authority, and a two-state solution. The United States has a responsibility to push towards finding a solution that allows Israeli and Palestinian children to once and for all live together in peace and dignity. For the safety and security of our American troops, Congress must continue to push back against the President.”

Full text of the resolution is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

