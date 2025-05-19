WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and U.S. Representative Grace Meng (D-NY-06) introduce a bicameral and bipartisan resolution to mark May 2025 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The resolution recognizes the significant contributions that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities have made to this country.



“No matter what anyone says, AANHPI stories are the American story—from our struggles to our triumphs, our diversity has always made our nation stronger,” said Duckworth. “Every Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor the trailblazers who came before us, uplift diverse stories and celebrate our community as we continue to forge that path toward a better tomorrow where the American Dream remains within reach for all.”

“I’m joining my Senate colleagues to introduce this resolution, recognizing the numerous contributions and achievements of the Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities while also acknowledging the hardships they have faced. As a diverse nation, we are made stronger by celebrating the heritage and traditions of Asian Americans and uplifting their stories,” said Durbin. “Not just this month, but every day, it is also our responsibility to condemn and combat racism and discrimination targeting Asian Americans.”

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Hirono, this resolution is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Andy Kim (D-NJ), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), John Fetterman (D-PA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Full text of the resolution is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

