WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) connected with Illinoisans during a statewide virtual town hall on COVID-19 yesterday. The Senators shared updates on coronavirus relief negotiations, including expanding unemployment benefits, bringing aid to Illinois hospitals and healthcare providers and funding state and local governments to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senators also answered questions from Illinoisans on helping working families and safely reopening Illinois. Video of the town hall is available here.

“Americans know just how urgently federal action is needed, which is why I’m working hard to help make sure we can safely reopen our economy and bring relief to struggling families in Illinois,” Duckworth said. “I was glad Senator Durbin and I were able to connect virtually with Illinoisans from across the state, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make sure they have the resources they need to make it through this public health and economic crisis.”

“For so many Illinoisans, this is probably the toughest time they’ve ever faced. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our state in ways that were once unimaginable. I will continue to work with Senator Duckworth to support all Illinoisans and our communities that have been hit the hardest as we get through this national crisis,” Durbin said.

“Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19” was broadcast on nine of Nexstar’s TV stations serving Illinois, including stations in Chicago, Champaign, Springfield, Rock Island, Peoria, Rockford, Metro East and Southeastern Illinois.

