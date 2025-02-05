WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee—and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and their colleagues in releasing the following statement on the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) rescission of policy that allowed servicemembers to get reimbursed for travel and transportation for non-covered reproductive care. Last week, the Senators obtained a memo that updates the Joint Travel Regulations to rescind this policy.

“This decision strips away service members’ ability to access the reproductive care they need, which is nothing short of abhorrent. It runs contrary to a core goal of the Department of Defense—to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our service members so that our force remains ready at all times to protect Americans and keep this nation safe.

“U.S. service members have no control over where they are stationed and what state laws may govern their bodies. The policy that the Department of Defense took away from our servicewomen and military families provided them the ability to travel to another state to seek out the care they need. Rescinding that does nothing to enhance military readiness.

“At a time when we are already facing military recruitment and retention challenges, we should do all we can to assure those who answer the call to serve America that we will do everything in our power to support them and their families. Instead, this extreme action does the opposite and sends a message to servicewomen—who make up more than 17 percent of our military's active duty—that they are not as valuable as their male counterparts.

“We will do everything in our power to mitigate the impact that this extreme decision will have on members of our military and ensure their health and safety comes first,” the Senators said.

