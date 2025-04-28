[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chris Coons (D-DE), along with 146 fellow Congressional colleagues, called out President Donald Trump for targeting AmeriCorps and NCC AmeriCorps members, demanding he reverse cuts to the program made last week by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Trump Administration placed a majority of AmeriCorps employees on leave last week as part of DOGE’s broader spending cuts. Programs such as AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors deploy more than 200,000 Americans annually to carry out results-driven projects at over 35,000 locations across the country. Working in partnership with thousands of nonprofit, faith-based and community organizations, these dedicated volunteers and workers help promote employment opportunities, strengthen the workforce and support those in need.

“We are deeply concerned these actions will prevent the agency from continuing to deliver critical services, which include supporting veterans, fighting wildfires, tutoring in schools, combatting the fentanyl epidemic, and much more,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Trump.

The lawmakers highlighted the program’s benefits to society, to AmeriCorps members and to the federal government—pointing to a non-partisan study showing that there are an estimated $17 in benefits returned for every taxpayer dollar spent. Additionally, the recently passed Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 maintains AmeriCorps funding at its fiscal year 2024 level and serves as a continuing resolution to extend federal government funding through the end of fiscal year 2025. The senators emphasized that the administration is expected to implement the law in a manner consistent with the funding levels enacted in fiscal year 2024. Failing to do so would be a violation of the law.

“If not reversed, these recent actions will both stop current programs and prevent timely and efficient execution of the agency’s fiscal year 2025 appropriations, delaying or even halting the recruitment and deployment of new AmeriCorps members around the country,” the lawmakers added.

AmeriCorps programs serve communities nationwide, where roughly 200 AmeriCorps members and more than 1,000 AmeriCorps Seniors respond to disasters, improve housing, help veterans and support educational services. If the Trump Administration's actions aren't reversed, these critical services could come to a halt.

“We are deeply concerned that this is the goal: to eliminate AmeriCorps, in direct conflict with recently enacted appropriations. However, even delays will disrupt programs Americans rely on for their health, education, and safety. We urge you to reverse these actions and instead work with Congress on bipartisan improvements to AmeriCorps so that more Americans have the opportunity to serve their communities,” the lawmakers concluded.

In addition to Duckworth, Durbin and Coons, the letter is co-signed by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Angus King (I-ME), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Peter Welch (D-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tina Smith (D-MN), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jack Reed (D-RI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ed Markey (D-MA), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), John Fetterman (D-PA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD). U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-CA-07), Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and 103 other House Representatives signed on.

We write to express our strong support for AmeriCorps and urge you to reverse both the recall of all NCCC AmeriCorps members and the recently implemented drastic reductions in force across the AmeriCorps agency. We are deeply concerned these actions will prevent the agency from continuing to deliver critical services, which include supporting veterans, fighting wildfires, tutoring in schools, combatting the fentanyl epidemic, and much more.

For more than thirty years, AmeriCorps has been our nation’s leading provider of grants that support and promote national service and volunteerism. Through programs like AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, more than 200,000 Americans participate in results-driven service projects at more than 35,000 locations across the country each year. Working hand in hand with thousands of nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations, these dedicated Americans recruit and manage millions of additional volunteers as they work to promote employment opportunities, prepare a better-trained workforce, and provide essential services to veterans, children, and seniors. AmeriCorps’ track record of delivering for Americans has earned broad and longstanding support from business leaders, mayors, and governors of both parties.

AmeriCorps is a public-private partnership that leverages approximately $1 billion in matched resources from the private sector, foundations, and local agencies to support organizations across the country working in creative ways to tackle our most persistent and costly challenges. While it is important the agency continues to make measurable progress toward an improved audit performance, federal investments in AmeriCorps already deliver returns for the American people. A 2020 study found that for every one dollar that Congress appropriates to AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs, they return over $17 in benefits to society, program members, and the government. Further, the AmeriCorps programs are a smart investment in our country’s future. AmeriCorps service allows members to gain marketable job skills in high-demand fields and pursue higher education, preparing more Americans to succeed in the workforce. We have seen firsthand the critical impact these programs have across the states we represent. We urge the administration to continue implementing the statutory requirements of the national service laws: