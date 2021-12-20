WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that just weeks after the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal was signed into law, Illinois will be able to make significant improvements to roads and bridges, improving safety and reducing commute times, all while creating good-paying local jobs. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Illinois will have access to increased resources through its Federal-aid Highway Program to make needed improvements to highway infrastructure, highway safety, congestion mitigation, carbon reduction, and more to help working Illinoisans. FHWA will apportion a total of $1,883,531,823 to Illinois for Fiscal Year 2022.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is finally putting our nation on a path to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, fix our roads and bridges and take critical steps towards tackling the climate crisis while also helping working Americans across the country save time and find good-paying jobs,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud that Illinoisans are already beginning to see the benefits of this deal Senator Durbin and I helped negotiate and support, which will help working families all across our state have better, safer, and less congested roads and bridges.”

“Now that President Biden has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, the real work rebuilding, expanding, and modernizing our state’s infrastructure can begin,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to have worked to pass this legislation, which is providing once-in-a-generation investments in our roads and bridges, public transit, passenger rail, and much more. Illinoisans from Chicago to Cairo will see the tangible impacts of this bill and the jobs it will create.”

Last month President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law that included several provisions led by Duckworth to help improve the lives of working Americans by making drinking water safer, reducing traffic congestion, allowing infrastructure projects to implement local hiring initiatives, protecting roadside responders and improving transit accessibility, among many other benefits for workers. The law will help Illinois and Illinois communities improve roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports, and more throughout the state to allow for more good-paying jobs, better accessibility, and needed investments.

