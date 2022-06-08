Duckworth, Durbin Applaud FAA For Investing In Illinois’s Airports And Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced new federal support that will help five Illinois airports improve transit, continue to keep travelers and employees safe and create jobs in their respective regions. These resources from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program will help each hub conduct needed infrastructure projects.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois’s airports are important economic engines for our state and the source of jobs for so many working families,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding that will help ensure these airports can improve their infrastructure, create good-paying local jobs and make our aviation system safer and more reliable.”

“The FAA’s investment in our state’s regional airports will ensure that travelers arrive safely, securely, and efficiently in addition to supporting the local economy,” Durbin said. “Our airports are a critical part of Illinois’ economic success. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to support this important regional airport funding for our state.”

The following airports will receive funding, totaling $14,912,204:

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is expected to receive $7,081,047 for runway removal and taxiway lighting reconstruction.

Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is expected to receive $5,686,869 for the construction of an apron, taxilane and taxiway and runway rehabilitation.

Quad City International in Moline is expected to receive $1,262,970 for snow removal, aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment.

Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica in Belleville is expected to receive $678,127 for an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.

Decatur Airport is expected to receive $203,191 for runway rehabilitation, runway and lighting reconstruction and airfield guidance signs.

More like this: