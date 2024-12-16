CHICAGO - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced more than $7 million in grant funding for five youth organizations in Illinois participating in the U.S. Department of Labor’s YouthBuild Program, which is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program that provides job training and educational services for 16 to 24 year-olds who left school without a secondary diploma.

“I’m glad to see this funding go to these important organizations across our state to help educate and train even more young Illinoisans for good-paying jobs in high-demand industries while at the same time helping create more affordable housing throughout our state,” said Senator Duckworth. “These sorts of investments can help change lives and communities for the better, and I’ll keep working to bring additional federal funding like this home to Illinois.”

“Communities are made stronger when the federal government invests in building careers,” said U.S. Senator Durbin. “Through hands-on job training and educational services, today’s announced grants will equip young Illinoisans with the tools and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce.”

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive funding:

Kennedy-King College (Chicago, IL): $1,492,128

Community Youth Development Institute (Chicago, IL): $1,500,000

Homework Hangout Club, Inc. (Decatur, IL): $1,500,000

Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago, IL): $1,219,000

Youth Conservation Corps, Inc. (Waukegan, IL): $1,500,000

Participants in YouthBuild programs split their time between the vocational training work site and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, learn to be community leaders and prepare for postsecondary training opportunities, including college, apprenticeships and employment. YouthBuild includes significant support systems, such as a mentoring, follow-up education, employment and personal counseling services, as well as participation in community service and civic engagement. There are approximately 210 actively funded DOL YouthBuild programs at any given time in more than 40 states, serving over 6,000 youth nationally per year.

