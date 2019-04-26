[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $383,544 in federal funding to help children from low-income families in Southwestern Illinois access Head Start and Early Head Start programs provided through Community Link. This funding comes through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) that allocates funding, technical assistance, strategic partnerships and more in order to help promote the social and economic well-being of children and families.

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Southwestern Illinois a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,” Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

“This federal funding will help ensure that infants and toddlers around Clinton County have the strong foundation they need to flourish in preschool, elementary school, and beyond,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue supporting Early Head Start programs which are crucial for the healthy development of our youngest children.”

Community Link offers Head Start and Early Head Start services to pregnant moms, infants, toddlers, and children ages three to 21 and their families in Clinton, Washington, St. Clair and surrounding counties. The programs focus on education, nutrition, socio-emotional development and physical and mental health.

