[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $235,563 in federal funding to Illinois organizations participating in AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) programs. This funding comes through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS).

“AmeriCorps national service programs bring together people from all walks of life to address pressing challenges in local communities and strengthen our nation,” Duckworth said. “Just as picking up a rifle to defend our country is ‘American Service,’ so is volunteering to help lift up impoverished communities. I will continue to advocate for greater investments in national service opportunities so that every Illinoisan who wants to serve has the opportunity to do so.”

"The AmeriCorps program plays an essential role in supporting some of Illinois’ most dedicated organizations working to alleviate poverty and improve communities. This federal funding will go a long way to support both these organizations and AmeriCorps members who are developing their careers,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue our strong support for funding that aids the great work being done by AmeriCorps volunteers across our state and country.”

Under today’s announcement, the following organizations will receive funding through CNCS:

Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center (Chicago): $166,936

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (Chicago): $47,696

City of East St. Louis (East Saint Louis, IL): $20,931

Duckworth has long been an advocate of expanding national service opportunities for all Americans. Last month, Duckworth helped introduce the ACTION for National Service Act, which would expand opportunities for service across the country, increase living stipend amounts and establish a 21st Century American Service Outreach Program. Duckworth and Durbin have been vocal opponents of CNCS’s proposed plan to shutter its Illinois offices and consolidate into a regional model that would relocate the nearest office for Illinois grantees in Columbus, Ohio.

Created in 1965, AmeriCorps VISTA is a national service program designed to alleviate poverty in America. AmeriCorps VISTA members serve full-time for one year at non-profit organizations, schools, or local government agencies nationwide. By recruiting and managing community volunteers, fundraising, and coordinating projects, AmeriCorps VISTA members strengthen local programs that reduce homelessness, improve health services, develop financial assets, improve academic performance, and expand job opportunities for those in need.

