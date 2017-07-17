CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $18,928,237 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Illinois.

“This funding will help ensure children across Illinois have access to the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom,” said Duckworth. “I’ll continue to advocate for programs like Head Start to support our families and help ensure every child has a chance to reach their full potential.”

“The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for healthy development and school readiness,” said Durbin. “Today’s funding will help children throughout Illinois have the strong educational foundation they need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

The following Illinois organization will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs under this announcement:

Wabash Area Development (Enfield, IL) : $4,659,857.00

: $4,659,857.00 Springfield Urban League (Springfield, IL) : $5,816,154.00

: $5,816,154.00 Illinois Action for Children (Chicago, IL) : $4,030,376.00

: $4,030,376.00 Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 (Evanston, IL) : $2,927,276.00

: $2,927,276.00 Children’s Home and Aid Society of Illinois (Chicago, IL): $1,494,574.00

