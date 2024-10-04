WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $36,714,994 in federal funding for the Illinois Department of Human Services to help support treatment and prevention services for substance and opioid use disorders and overdoses. This funding comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as a part of their State Opioid Response grants program.

“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources they need to serve all Illinoisans.”

“As the opioid epidemic continues to ravage our state, we need prevention, treatment, and recovery services to break the cycle of addiction,” said Durbin. “This federal funding will give our state crucial resources for individuals and families who need it the most, and I hope this investment will put our communities on the road to recovery.”

Since their inception in 2018, State and Tribal Opioid Response grants have enabled states, territories and tribal entities to fund treatment and recovery services for people across the country. Awards also support overdose prevention and response, with almost 2.7 million naloxone kits distributed and more than 92,000 reported overdose reversals. A report to Congress detailing such efforts can be found here. This particular grant funding is a critical investment in President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the Nation and the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy.

