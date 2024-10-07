Duckworth, Durbin Announce More Than $2 Billion in Federal Funding to Improve Highway Infrastructure Across Illinois
[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $2,327,751,005 in total formula funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to build and maintain roads, bridges and tunnels that will improve efficiency, reduce congestion, improve resiliency against climate change and modernize key infrastructure of the Illinois highway system. This funding was made possible through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is about more than just improving our roads and bridges, it’s about growing our economy and making getting to work, school and throughout our communities faster, safer and more efficient,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to see this federal funding coming to our state today for critical upgrades to Illinois’s highway network. I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin to ensure that our communities are receiving the much-needed federal resources they deserve.”
“Today’s funding is a major investment in the future of Illinois’ transportation. Our state’s communities will be better connected because of these infrastructure projects that support Illinois’ rail industry, highways, electric vehicle network, and roads,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure our state has the federal resources to improve and expand Illinois’ infrastructure.”
Programs providing FHWA formula funding to Illinois include:
- National Highway Performance Program: $1,060,692,724
- Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $516,012,677
- Highway Safety Improvement Program: $109,009,408
- Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $11,270,541
- Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement Program: $127,299,951
- Metropolitan Planning: $23,887,494
- National Highway Freight Program: $52,324,691
- Carbon Reduction Program: $46,011,130
- PROTECT Formula Program: $52,317,952
- Bridge Formula Program: $297,268,565
- National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program: $31,655,872
