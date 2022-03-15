WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced federal resources through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to help Madison County Mass Transit District (MTCD) replace five heavy-duty transit buses in its fleet. By helping replace older buses with new, more environmentally-friendly and ADA-accessible vehicles, Illinoisans who depend on MTCD will be able to get to their destinations more safely, efficiently and reliably. This DOT support comes through the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

“Replacing older MCTD buses with newer vehicles will help create a cleaner and more ADA-accessible future for Illinoisans in Madison County,” Duckworth said. “One of my top priorities in the Senate is to help modernize Illinois transportation systems so I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing resources that will help more Illinoisans get where they need to go and will strengthen Illinois’s public transit network.”

“The funding announced today is an important investment in accessible, environmentally-friendly infrastructure in Madison County,” Durbin said. “MCTD plays an essential role in connecting people to work, school, and recreational opportunities, and I’m pleased this funding will help bolster its services. Senator Duckworth and I will continue advocating for these federal investments in communities throughout Illinois.”

“This grant award will provide the necessary funds to replace vehicles in our aging fixed route fleet,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “With transit ridership growing stronger each month and with gas prices on the rise, access to affordable public transportation has never been more critical. On behalf of the residents of Madison County, we're grateful to Senators Duckworth and Durbin and the rest of our congressional delegation for their support of our application.”

Under today’s announcement, Madison County Mass Transit District is expected to receive $2,700,000.

