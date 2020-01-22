WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $1,000,000 in federal funding to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the City of Jerseyville for the Hollow Avenue Compacted Concrete Pavement Project. This grant is intended to serve as an incentive for IDOT to accelerate the use of compacted concrete pavement, a technology that can be tailored to the specific needs of a project within the residential, commercial, and urban roadway sectors, in the Hollow Avenue Compacted Concrete Pavement Project.

“Repairing and modernizing our nation’s aging infrastructure plays an important role in the overall safety of our roads and highways, while also helping to bring good-paying jobs to Illinois,” Duckworth said. “Securing funds to revitalize our state’s infrastructure is one of my top priorities and I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to ensure that Illinois receives the federal investments it deserves.”

“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is critical for both our economy and public safety. I’m pleased that this federal funding will benefit residents, commuters, and businesses of the Jerseyville region,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to make sure Illinois gets the funding it needs to keep our road network in a state of good repair.”

This funding comes through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration Program. The AID Demonstration Program funds projects that will implement innovative practices or technologies in highway transportation.

