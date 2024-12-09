[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this week met with Metra leadership to discuss ongoing rail improvements throughout the Chicagoland area, including Metra’s work on expanding services to O’Hare International Airport and the upcoming Surface Transportation Bill Reauthorization. Duckworth, a member of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, met with Metra CEO Jim Derwinski and Metra Deputy Executive Director Janice Thomas, who provided updates on their work on accessibility improvements made possible through the All Station Accessibility Program(ASAP) Duckworth successfully created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Her ASAP Law is providing $1.75 billion over five years to build ramps, install elevators and make other improvements to help ensure that all of America’s public transit stations finally become fully accessible for all.

“Many Illinoisans rely on Metra to get to work and for so much more, so it’s critical that they can get where they’re going safely, easily and efficiently,” Duckworth said. “As Metra works to improve and expand its services, I look forward to them continuing to use my ASAP program funding to make its stations accessible to everyone, so all Illinoisans can access the commuter rail they need to get to work, get to school or just move throughout the region. I was glad to meet with Metra officials today and look forward to continuing our work together to help folks in Illinois.”

In February, Duckworth and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped Metra secure $100 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) FY24 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program to purchase 50 modern, ADA-accessible, multilevel railcars to replace 40-year-old cars. In December 2022, Duckworth and Durbin helped Metra secure two All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) grants, including $37.6 million to improve accessibility at the 59th/60th Street Station on the Metra Electric Line and $29 million to make the 95th Street-Chicago State University station fully ADA-accessible.

In January 2023, Duckworth and Durbin also helped Metra secure a $117 million Mega grant from DOT to replace 11 bridges with walkways, and pedestrian and traffic improvements, as well as replace four miles of track and two miles of retaining wall.

