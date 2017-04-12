ZION, IL — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with local leaders from Zion yesterday to discuss the importance of ensuring communities responsible for storing nuclear waste have the resources they need to support emergency planning, law enforcement and security at nuclear waste sites. In recent months, Duckworth addressed issues surrounding nuclear waste management with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and with students from the Zion community.

“Proper nuclear waste management is essential to the Zion community and many other communities across our country,” said Senator Duckworth. “It’s a critical safety issue and an economic issue. Zion’s decommissioned nuclear reactor—and the safety issues it creates—is standing in the way of important development opportunities that could help improve the local economy, and I look forward to helping the city move forward.

Leaders from the City of Zion, Zion Elementary School, Zion Benton High School, Zion Benton Library, Zion Township and Zion Park District were present at yesterday’s meeting.