WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District Commander Colonel Kenneth Rockwell to discuss a number of issues, including updates on their flood risk management, ecosystem restoration and invasive species protection efforts throughout Northeastern Illinois. Photos from the meeting are available on the Senator’s website.

“Protecting and strengthening our inland waterways is critical to growing our local economies and protecting the health and safety of our communities,” Duckworth said. “I was glad to meet with Colonel Rockwell to discuss the importance of water infrastructure and the ongoing projects throughout Northeastern Illinois. I look forward to continuing to work with USACE to help protect our environment, modernize our water infrastructure and grow good-paying, local jobs for the region.”

As a leading voice on water infrastructure and environmental justice, Duckworth secured several provisions in the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. The Senator’s provisions, which include support for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP), are aimed at bringing environmental justice to marginalized communities by supporting projects in economically disadvantages communities and lowering costs for major water infrastructure projects critical to Illinois and throughout the country.

In addition, the Duckworth-authored Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA), which was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is the most significant federal investment in water infrastructure in history, including $15 billion for national lead service line replacement. DWWIA also focuses on disadvantaged communities by helping rebuild our nation’s crumbling and dangerous water infrastructure and enable communities to repair and modernize their failing wastewater systems.

