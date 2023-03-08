WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this afternoon met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District Commander Colonel Kevin Golinghorst to discuss critical water infrastructure projects in the Metro East, the Upper Mississippi River and lower Illinois River watershed including the Lock and Dam 25 construction project and addressing environmental justice concerns in East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights. The Senator also highlighted Golinghorst’s dedication as the region’s outgoing District Commander, as well as the transition to the new St. Louis District Commander Colonel Andy Pannier and how she can support it. A photo from the meeting is available here.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Protecting and strengthening our inland waterways and water infrastructure is critical to growing our local economies and protecting the health and safety of our communities,” Duckworth said. “I was glad to meet with Colonel Kevin Golinghorst to discuss the ongoing projects throughout the region and personally thank him for his service as USACE St. Louis District Commander. It was also good to hear of the District’s continued plans under incoming District Commander Pannier to support water infrastructure and projects that will benefit working Illinoisans. I look forward to continuing to work with USACE to help protect our environment, modernize our water infrastructure and maintain a strong economy to provide good-paying, local jobs for the region.”

Duckworth, a leading voice on water infrastructure and environmental justice, secured several provisions in the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. The Senator’s provisions, which include support for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP), are aimed at bringing environmental justice to marginalized communities by supporting projects in economically disadvantages communities and lowering costs for major water infrastructure projects critical to Illinois and throughout the country.

More like this: