[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with members of the Illinois Farm Bureau (ILFB) and ILFB President Richard Guebert to discuss Illinois priorities and agriculture policies, as well as the impact on farmers from unseasonably heavy rainfall this spring. Photos from the meeting are available here.

“The strength of America’s farmers is a reflection of the strength of our nation,” Duckworth said. “I enjoyed meeting with the Illinois Farm Bureau today to hear their concerns and discuss how I can be helpful to their businesses and families back home. I will continue to advocate on behalf of our agriculture community to help ensure they have the funding and resources they needed to feed and fuel our country and our economy.”

Duckworth has been a longtime supporter of agriculture in Illinois. Last year, many Illinois priorities were included in the Farm Bill, including provisions that will ensure farmers receive the assistance they need, support Veteran farmers and urban agriculture efforts and create historic investments in land and water conservation.

