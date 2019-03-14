[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with members of both the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Corn Growers Association to discuss Illinois priorities and agriculture policies. Photos from both meetings are available here.

“The strength of America’s farmers and ranchers is a reflection of the strength of our nation,” Duckworth said. “I enjoyed meeting with the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Corn Growers Association today to discuss their concerns and how I can be helpful to their businesses and families back home. I will continue to advocate on behalf of our farmers and ranchers to help ensure they have the funding and resources they needed to feed and fuel our country and our economy.”

Duckworth has been a longtime supporter of agriculture in Illinois. Last year, many Illinois priorities were included in the Farm Bill, including provisions that will ensure farmers receive the assistance they need, support Veteran farmers and urban agriculture efforts and create historic investments in land and water conservation. Duckworth also has spoken out against the Trump Administration’s proposal to roll back fuel efficiency standards, which support more than 4,000 jobs in Illinois through Ethanol and more than $5 billion in economic impact.

