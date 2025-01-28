Duckworth, Daines, Cruz, Hirono Renew Bipartisan Push to Better Protect Parents Traveling with Breast Milk Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for parents to safely embark on air travel with breast milk and breastfeeding supplies. The Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act, co-led by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to clarify and regularly update guidance on the safe handling of breast milk and breastfeeding supplies, baby formula and other related products in consultation with nationally recognized maternal health organizations. This reintroduction comes after the bipartisan legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent late last year in the 118th Congress. “Far too often, traveling moms are mistreated and wrongfully denied access to their breast milk and the breastfeeding equipment they need to pump and feed their babies,” said Senator Duckworth. “Ensuring that the TSA keeps its employees up to speed on their own policies and updates those policies as necessary is the least we can do to help parents travel through airports with the dignity and respect they deserve. After our bipartisan legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent last Congress, I’m proud to work with Senators Daines, Cruz and Hirono to reintroduce the bill, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to get this done for traveling moms everywhere.” “Supporting moms and families will always be one of my top priorities. I’m proud to join my colleagues in supporting this bipartisan legislation that will make it easier for mothers to safely and easily travel with breast milk and formula for their babies, and I’ll continue to fight for ways to support our families in Montana and across America,” said Senator Daines. “Far too often, families traveling with infants and young children are subjected to inconsistencies when going through TSA’s screening, causing inconveniences that can make traveling together even more difficult. This simple legislation to update the TSA’s compliance guidance for the 3-1-1 liquids will help families travel without added hassles,” said Senator Cruz. “On any given day, thousands of families travel by air with milk and the supplies they need to keep their babies fed,” said Senator Hirono. “The BABES Enhancement Act will require TSA to clarify and regularly update its guidance on handling breast milk and baby formula, helping to ensure that parents and their young children can travel with peace of mind. I’m glad to join my colleagues in reintroducing this legislation to keep families and their children safe and healthy.” The bipartisan BABES Enhancement Act would help keep breastfeeding parents and their kids safe and healthy while traveling by air. Mishandled breast milk can become contaminated, which puts children at risk. Moreover, parents who lactate typically Article continues after sponsor message :text=Your%20baby%20does%20not%20need,and%20swallowing%20the%20breast%20milk.?utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=article_link" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">need to breastfeed or pump once every few hours. Failure to do so can result in a clogged milk duct, or a painful infection called mastitis. The legislation would better protect families by requiring TSA to: Issue guidance promoting the hygienic handling of any breast milk, baby formula and other infant nutrition products, as well as accessories required to preserve these products;

Consult with nationally recognized maternal health organizations in establishing and communicating this guidance; and

Update guidance every five years to respond to emerging needs of parents and to account for developments in technology. This legislation would also direct an independent government watchdog to conduct an audit of compliance with TSA screening policies for passengers traveling with breast milk and other infant nutrition products, providing lawmakers with information related to violations of policies. U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA-14) is the lead sponsor of bipartisan companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. "As a husband and father, my wife and I know how challenging traveling can be for new parents. TSA screening is already stressful enough without the added anxiety and humiliation of having your breast milk or formula heavily scrutinized and mistreated," said Congressman Eric Swalwell. "The BABES Act will ensure TSA handles these screenings with care, consulting maternal health experts to establish proper hygienic standards while maintaining robust security measures. This bill is about giving parents peace of mind so they can focus on their families while they travel." A copy of the bill text is available on the Senator's website. Duckworth has been a strong advocate in ensuring moms receive the dignity and respect they deserve while traveling. In 2022, Duckworth pressed TSA Administrator David Pekoske for improved treatment of new mothers and Americans with disabilities from employees of the TSA. That same year, Duckworth also called on TSA to address inconsistent implementation of the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Exemption travel policy for breast milk and formula at airport security checkpoints as well as ensure new moms and their infants can travel safely without fear of harassment. Duckworth has also championed several policies that help make air travel easier for new moms. Her bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act, which was signed into law in 2020, is helping ensure our small airports across the country support new moms and promote breastfeeding-friendly environments. The legislation builds on Duckworth's success in enacting a law that ensures all large and medium airports provide a clean, private space where moms can breastfeed or pump. As a result of her legislation, O'Hare and Midway Airports both installed free-standing lactation pods.