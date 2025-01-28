U.S. Senator Tammy DuckworthWASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for parents to safely embark on air travel with breast milk and breastfeeding supplies. The Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act, co-led by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to clarify and regularly update guidance on the safe handling of breast milk and breastfeeding supplies, baby formula and other related products in consultation with nationally recognized maternal health organizations. This reintroduction comes after the bipartisan legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent late last year in the 118th Congress.

“Far too often, traveling moms are mistreated and wrongfully denied access to their breast milk and the breastfeeding equipment they need to pump and feed their babies,” said Senator Duckworth. “Ensuring that the TSA keeps its employees up to speed on their own policies and updates those policies as necessary is the least we can do to help parents travel through airports with the dignity and respect they deserve. After our bipartisan legislation passed the Senate by unanimous consent last Congress, I’m proud to work with Senators Daines, Cruz and Hirono to reintroduce the bill, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to get this done for traveling moms everywhere.”

“Supporting moms and families will always be one of my top priorities. I’m proud to join my colleagues in supporting this bipartisan legislation that will make it easier for mothers to safely and easily travel with breast milk and formula for their babies, and I’ll continue to fight for ways to support our families in Montana and across America,” said Senator Daines.

“Far too often, families traveling with infants and young children are subjected to inconsistencies when going through TSA’s screening, causing inconveniences that can make traveling together even more difficult. This simple legislation to update the TSA’s compliance guidance for the 3-1-1 liquids will help families travel without added hassles,” said Senator Cruz.

“On any given day, thousands of families travel by air with milk and the supplies they need to keep their babies fed,” said Senator Hirono. “The BABES Enhancement Act will require TSA to clarify and regularly update its guidance on handling breast milk and baby formula, helping to ensure that parents and their young children can travel with peace of mind. I’m glad to join my colleagues in reintroducing this legislation to keep families and their children safe and healthy.”

