WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Peter Welch (D-VT) re-introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for low-income families to afford the diapers they need. The End Diaper Need Act of 2025 would help assist low-income families address diaper need by providing targeted funding for states, territories, diaper banks and other eligible entities who help provide diapers and diapering supplies at no cost to those in need. A companion version of this bill is being introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12).

“No parent should have to choose between paying the bills and buying something as basic as diapers that are essential to the health and well-being of their children,” said Senator Duckworth. “After working for years to secure major funding that is supporting our nation’s diaper banks, I’m proud to have Senators Cramer and Welch on my side reintroducing this bipartisan bill so we can help end diaper need for all families.”

“Diapers are a basic necessity for all babies and toddlers, but many families struggle to afford enough diapers for their children,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bipartisan bill will increase access to diapers for children in need and deliver a commonsense tax policy update to ensure families can use their health savings in a way that works for them.”

“At a time when Republicans are trying to cut services working families rely on, and in the midst of an affordability crisis, it is important parents have access to the essentials they need,” said Senator Welch. “That’s why I’m proud to support this commonsense, bipartisan bill.”

Diapers are critical not only for those who wear them but also for the economic and emotional health of a family as a whole. However, in this country, 1 in 2 families has reported not having enough diapers. It’s estimated that infants require up to 12 diapers a day. At the same time, toddlers need up to 8 per day, costing $80 to $100 or more per month per baby. Despite the unsafe medical conditions that can occur from rationing diapers, such as skin infections, open sores, urinary tract infections and other conditions that may require medical attention, there is currently little to no federal assistance for purchasing diapers and diapering supplies.

To address this problem, the bipartisan End Diaper Need Actof 2025 would:

Appropriate $200 million per year for fiscal years 2026 to 2029 for the Social Services Block Grant Program, to be used to provide diapers and diapering supplies; and

Make medically necessary diapers and diapering supplies qualified medical expenses so that families can purchase them using their HSAs or HRAs.

A copy of the bill text can be found on Senator Duckworth’s website.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Duckworth, Cramer and Welch, the legislation is co-sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AR).

Along with DeLauro and Coleman, this legislation is co-sponsored in the House by U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (D-NC-04).

“Families across the United States are struggling with the high cost of living. They are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to keep up with their expenses. Sadly, one in three families do not have enough diapers to keep their children clean and healthy,” said Congresswoman DeLauro. “We cannot allow that to continue. If families do not have diapers, they cannot send their children to daycare. And if they cannot send their children to daycare, they cannot work. That is why I introduced the End Diaper Need Act with Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Senators Duckworth and Cramer, to provide families with reliable access to clean diapers that help keep their children safe and comfortable. I am also proud to join them in expressing our gratitude to local diaper banks and distribution programs that help support children and families nationwide. I will always fight to ensure families have the resources they need to thrive.”

"When families are forced to stretch their dollars by forgoing diapers it can put babies' health at serious risk,” said Congresswoman Watson Coleman. “This legislation will help struggling families afford diapers and diapering supplies for their little ones. It's time we do more to support working families trying to make ends meet – this bill will help us do that."

The bipartisan End Diaper Need Act is endorsed by National Diaper Bank Network, Aeroflow, Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products, Center for Law and Social Policy, Child Welfare League of America, Coalition for Human Needs, First Focus for Children, HDI Wholesale, HIPPY US, JSL, Kimberly-Clark, MomsRising, National Women’s Law Center Action Fund and ZERO TO THREE.

“Our more than 240 member diaper banks are keeping babies healthier and helping parents access child care,” said National Diaper Bank Network CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “But our research shows that diaper need has become much more widespread in the years that we have been tracking it. Unmet diaper need is pervasive in all of our communities throughout the country. A public health issue of this scale cannot be solved without our government investing in the proven solution to end diaper need.”

Duckworth also reintroduced the End Diaper Need Act in 2019, 2021 and 2023. She successfully secured $20 million in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations package—and $10 million in the FY2022 appropriations package—dedicated to expanding diaper distribution programs. Duckworth also successfully secured provisions that mirrored her bipartisan End Diaper Need Act in the Democrat-passed American Rescue Plan that helped provide many low-income families with diapers and diapering supplies throughout the pandemic.

More like this: