WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—the author of the Right to IVF Act—and U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) reintroduced legislation to expand and protect access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) that millions of Americans rely on to have children. The Family Building FEHB Fairness Act would require Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) Program—the largest employer-sponsored health insurance plan in the world—carriers to cover IVF and ART and would give the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) one year to implement its requirements from the date of enactment. The bill’s reintroduction comes after President Trump’s toothless executive order, which fails to take any serious, meaningful action to protect and expand fertility services—despite him promising to do so during his presidential campaign.

“Donald Trump promised to make IVF more affordable—but instead, he is focused on cutting vital programs and firing thousands of federal employees to fund tax cuts for billionaires while wasting time with a toothless IVF executive order that fails to deliver on his promise,” said Senator Duckworth. “The devoted public servants in our federal workforce—and all Americans—who rely on IVF to build their families deserve better. If Donald Trump is serious about protecting IVF, calling on Republicans in Congress to support our commonsense bill that would help make sure more Americans have access to IVF through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program—the largest employer-sponsored health insurance plan in the world—would be a great start.”

“Federal employees, like every American, should have the right to start and build a family on their own terms,” said Congressman Connolly. “If Donald Trump is serious about his support for IVF, he can take meaningful action right now to protect and expand this fundamental right for millions of Americans. The Family Building FEHB Fairness Act presents an opportunity for the federal government to lead by example by modernizing the FEHB program and embracing high-quality fertility coverage to become the employer of choice for millions of talented Americans looking to serve their country and start a family. It’s time for Donald Trump to put his money where his mouth is and support this legislation that offers real solutions, not empty promises, for American women and families.”

Full text of the legislation is available on the Senator’s website.

The Family Building FEHB Fairness Act is one of four bills that is included in Senator Duckworth’s Right to IVF Act—which Senate Republicans blocked not once, but twice last year. The Senator’s Right to IVF Act would both establish a right to IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART), expand access for hopeful parents, Veterans and federal employees, as well as lower the costs of IVF for middle-class families across the country. Overall, Senate Republicans have blocked Duckworth-led legislation four times that would protect access to IVF nationwide.

Duckworth was the first Senator to give birth while serving in office and had both of her children with the help of IVF. In 2018, she advocated for the Senate to change its rules so she could bring her infant onto the Senate floor.

