WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia, marking the third time Vladimir Putin has violated NATO airspace this month:

“This is now the third Russian violation of NATO airspace and our allies’ sovereignty this month, and each is simply unacceptable.

“Putin is clearly testing the NATO alliance’s commitment to mutual defense and taking advantage of Trump’s flip-flopping to threaten our allies and stoke instability. We must listen to our allies and what they need in this tense moment and stay united against Russian aggression, whether in Poland, Romania, Estonia, Ukraine or anywhere else.

“The safety and stability of our close friends and allies aren’t just paramount to U.S. interests—they also help ensure American troops aren’t sent into conflict abroad. I’m doing everything in my power to help ensure our allies have the support it needs as Putin’s aggression against NATO continues.”

