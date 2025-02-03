Duckworth Statement on Trump’s Dangerous Attack on USAID

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)—released the following statement after President Donald Trump took several actions to freeze funding and operations at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) this week, an agency that is critical to advancing American interests and supporting millions across the globe:

“Donald Trump’s attack on USAID will have devastating, far-reaching consequences at home and abroad. Injecting this deliberate chaos into such a core agency will not only jeopardize the safety and well-being of innocent people around the world who rely on USAID for critical humanitarian assistance, but it will also undermine the United States’ global standing, our interests and national security.

“Make no mistake: this short-sighted agenda is yet another illegal power grab by Donald Trump—and Americans will undoubtedly feel the ramifications as bad actors in the PRC and Russia step in to fill the leadership vacuum that Trump so foolishly created this week. In addition to saving lives, American aid encourages contributions from other international partners, ultimately improving global stability.

“I strongly oppose any effort to dismantle USAID as an independent agency. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to hold the Trump Administration accountable, help repair the damage already done and ensure those most in need across the globe know that not all Americans have abandoned them.”

