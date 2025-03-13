WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)—co-chairs of the Girl Scouts’ Honorary Troop Capitol Hill—introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognize the 113th birthday of the Girl Scouts of America and celebrate its historic legacy of empowering girls and building powerful female leaders across the country.

“I still use the leadership skills that I developed in the Girl Scouts as a young woman every day,” said Duckworth. “For 113 years, Girl Scouts have instilled the values of service and how to always ‘be prepared’ in generations of girls, empowering them to lead wherever they go—in business, science, public service and beyond. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution to commemorate and honor this historic organization.”

“I am proud to have grown up as a Girl Scout in Caribou and to now be a member of Troop Capitol Hill, the honorary Congressional Girl Scout troop,” said Senator Collins. “The Girl Scouts taught me the importance of good character, volunteerism, leadership, and respect for others—values that serve you well in any endeavor. This resolution celebrates 113 years of the Girl Scout organization as they continue to educate and empower young women in Maine and across the country.”

“The Girl Scouts continue to instill self-confidence, resilience, and a sense of adventure in young women,” Senator Capito said. “As a Girl Scouts alum, it’s wonderful to see this tradition and legacy of leadership continue to inspire the next generation of young women. I was proud to cosponsor this resolution recognizing the 113th anniversary of the Girl Scouts and look forward to seeing their continued good work encouraging lifelong leadership skills in young women.”

