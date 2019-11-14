WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) sent a bipartisan letter to the leadership of both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees today urging them to prioritize federal assistance to communities who are struggling with nuclear waste. Because the federal government has been unable to find a permanent solution to store spent nuclear fuel, communities around the country with closed nuclear power plants have become unwilling interim storage sites for stranded nuclear waste.

“Strong funding is necessary to support public works investments and economic diversification initiatives in communities across the country,” wrote the Senators in their letter. “The scale of the challenges facing these communities, in addition to further expected nuclear power plant closures, creates a need for robust economic adjustment assistance funding.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this year, Duckworth and Collins introduced the bipartisan STRANDED Act, which is a comprehensive approach to helping these communities. Their legislation would provide much-needed impact assistance and economic development incentives to communities around the country burdened with storing stranded nuclear waste. More information about the STRANDED Act is available here.

More like this: