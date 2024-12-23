WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Todd Young (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) applauded Senate passage of their bipartisan legislation to provide Veterans with service-connected disabilities with expedited screening under the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program.

While TSA PreCheck is already offered to active duty, Reserves and National Guard servicemembers at no cost, the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act would expand this program to include Veterans who are amputees, paralyzed or blind who often experience challenges when passing through airport security. The bill passed the House of Representatives by unanimous consent earlier this month and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“Millions of Veterans have sacrificed a great deal in service to our nation and returned home with service-connected disabilities—for those of us who rely on prosthetics and wheelchairs for mobility, air travel and passing through airport security can be a challenge,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud the Senate passed our bipartisan bill to make TSA PreCheck available at no cost to these Veterans and make flying and passing through airports easier and less intrusive. I hope President Biden swiftly signs it into law.”

“Airports can be a dreaded experience for veterans with service-connected disabilities because of the invasive screenings they may endure at security checkpoints. Once it becomes law, this bill will provide dignified travel to thousands of wounded warriors by ensuring PreCheck benefits are easily available to them,” said Senator Young.

“Ensuring wounded veterans have little difficulty getting through airport security is a simple but impactful way to honor these heroes sacrifices for our country. I’m proud we delivered this victory before the end of this Congress,” said Senator Marshall.

“For veterans who have already overcome extraordinary challenges in service to our country, navigating airport security should not be another hurdle,” said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan legislation recognizes the unique challenges that many disabled veterans face and helps to better ensure that their travel experience reflects the dignity of their service.”

Under the VETS Safe Travel Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs would be required to certify that a Veteran is eligible. TSA would then process the Veteran’s application, granting access to TSA PreCheck at no cost, provided they successfully pass the background check and interview process.

Additionally, TSA advises that these Veterans use TSA PreCheck in conjunction with calling the TSA Cares hotline 72-hours prior to departure to ensure expedited screening.

