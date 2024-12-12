Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and author of the All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act—issued the following statement after the full committee voted to advance David Capozzi to serve on Amtrak’s Board of Directors. Capozzi would serve in the designated disability advocate seat on the board, which was created by a provision Duckworth authored and successfully included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. If confirmed, Capozzi would help ensure the senior Amtrak leadership hears the voices of individuals with disabilities who have demonstrated histories or experience with accessibility, mobility and inclusive transportation in passenger rail or commuter rail. His nomination now heads to the Senate floor for final confirmation.

“I worked hard to create this position on Amtrak’s Board of Directors because it is important that the disability community is represented at the table, and today I’m proud to have helped advance David Capozzi’s nomination to serve in this important role,” said Senator Duckworth. “It’s long past time Amtrak prioritizes the voices of the disability community and ensures the more than 70 million Americans living with a disability are heard by our nation’s premier passenger rail service. I hope the full Senate confirms Mr. Capozzi soon so he can begin working with the rest of the Amtrak board and other stakeholders to implement policies that do more to protect the dignity of passengers with disabilities.”

David Capozzi is a retired federal senior executive. He was the Executive Director of the U.S. Access Board from 2008-2020 and was the Director of the Board’s Office of Technical and Information Services from 1992-2008. Prior to joining the Access Board, Capozzi was Director of Project ACTION and Vice President of Advocacy for Easter Seals, as well as the National Advocacy Director for the Paralyzed Veterans of America. He was a member of the legal team and lobbying captain for the disability community that helped craft the Americans with Disabilities Act. Capozzi was the lead negotiator on the Department of Transportation’s Federal Advisory Committee, whose work resulted in proposed regulations implementing the Air Carrier Access Act. He also chaired the Urban Mass Transportation Administration’s (UMTA) ADA Federal Advisory Committee. Capozzi serves on the United Spinal Association’s Board of Directors, Mobility Fitness’ Advisory Committee and Access Living’s Program Committee.

