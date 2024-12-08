WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)—both members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST)—applauded the Senate una nimously passing their bipartisan legislation that would help break down unnecessary barriers Americans with disabilities continue to face at Amtrak stations across the country.

Building on Duckworth’s All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act, which became law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is already helping improve transportation accessibility nationwide, the bipartisan Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act would help bring Amtrak stations up to standards enshrined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by requiring the rail agency to submit annual reports to Congress on the status of its compliance with accessibility standards set by the ADA.

“When the ADA was signed into law, it promised that intercity passenger rail would become accessible within 20 years, yet—more than 30 years later—too many Amtrak stations still fail to live up to that promise,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud that our bipartisan bill—which builds on the progress that my ASAP Act in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already making toward improving transit accessibility—passed the Senate. This bill sends the message that it’s long past time to ensure our rail stations are accessible for everyone. Whether on transit, rail or a plane, all Americans with disabilities should be able to safely and easily access the transportation systems they need to get around—and I won’t stop working until that’s a reality.”

Amtrak serves over 28 million riders per year—however, the ADA requiring intercity passenger rail to become accessible within a 20-year time frame is not yet implemented across all Amtrak stations. From 2017 to 2021, Amtrak received $275 million in federal funds to continue making accessibility upgrades and will continue to receive federal funding to do so through 2025 as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As of July 2023, Amtrak has only made 30% of its 385 stations accessible to those with disabilities.

This legislation builds on the language of the bipartisan Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act, which was introduced by U.S. Representative Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) and originally cosponsored by U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ-10). The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure via voice vote on January 31, 2024.

Duckworth has long advocated that Americans with disabilities should receive the dignity and respect they deserve while traveling. Duckworth authored the ASAP Actprovisionsin the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provide $1.75 billion over a five year period to help build ramps, install elevators and make other improvements to help ensure our nation’s transit systems are actually, finally usable for those with disabilities. As Chair of the CST Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation, Duckworth helped author the landmark FAA reauthorization that was signed into law in May to extend FAA’s funding and authorities through Fiscal Year 2028. The reauthorization included several of her provisions to improve consumer safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities.

Additionally, as a result of legislation that was written by Duckworth, the Department of Transportation implemented a rule requiring air carriers to disclose for the first time how many checked bags, wheelchairs and motorized scooters they damage or mishandle each month.

