Duckworth Calls on President Trump to Use American Made Steel in Pipeline Construction, Support U.S. Jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led a letter with 10 other Senators today urging President Trump to protect American jobs by ensuring all new pipelines – if approved – are constructed and maintained with American made products and equipment. The President recently issued a memorandum requiring all new pipelines to be constructed with American made materials, but made an exception for the Keystone XL pipeline, posing a threat to American manufacturing and U.S. jobs. While the Keystone pipeline also endangers wildlife and the environment, the Senators wanted to make it clear that any new pipeline projects should prioritize American workers.

“Your memorandum explicitly covers new and expanded pipeline projects so we were confused and disappointed to learn that the Keystone XL pipeline would not be required to use 100 percent American-made steel,” the Senators wrote in their joint letter.“Further, we are deeply concerned that by allowing this Canadian firm to use foreign steel from countries like India and Italy, which have a history of dumping steel products in the U.S. market at unfair, illegal prices, you are establishing a precedent that will have the effect of costing U.S. jobs and undermining the spirit of your Presidential Memorandum."

The letter led by Senator Duckworth is also signed by Cory A. Booker (D-NJ), Thomas R. Carper (D-DE), Al Franken (D-MN), Christopher S. Murphy (D-CT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Gary C. Peters (D-MI).

The full text of today’s joint letter is below:

March 30, 2017

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Trump:

On January 24, 2017, you issued a Presidential Memorandum to the Secretary of Commerce directing the Secretary to “develop a plan under which all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines, inside the borders of the United States, including portions of pipelines, use materials and equipment produced in the United States, to the maximum extent possible and to the extent permitted by law.”

As champions of expanding Buy American requirements to make sure taxpayer-supported projects contract with American companies to the greatest extent possible, we were initially encouraged by this memorandum. We were disappointed, however, when we learned that your Administration would exempt the Keystone XL pipeline project from this Buy American policy.

Your memorandum explicitly covers new and expanded pipeline projects so we were confused and disappointed to learn that the Keystone XL pipeline would not be required to use 100 percent American-made steel. Further, we are deeply concerned that by allowing this Canadian firm to use foreign steel from countries like India and Italy, which have a history of dumping steel products in the U.S. market at unfair, illegal prices, you are establishing a precedent that will have the effect of costing U.S. jobs and undermining the spirit of your Presidential Memorandum.

Accordingly, we request that you reconsider your decision to allow a foreign company to use foreign steel in the Keystone XL pipeline, and urge you to secure a firm commitment to source 100 percent American-made steel for this project. Doing so would be a strong statement of support for American manufacturers and the hard working women and men who fuel our national economy.

Sincerely,

Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator

Cory A. Booker

United States Senator

Thomas R. Carper

United States Senator

Al Franken

United States Senator

Christopher S. Murphy

United States Senator

Debbie Stabenow

United States Senator

Chris Van Hollen

United States Senator

Joe Donnelly

United States Senator

Claire McCaskill

United States Senator

Robert Menendez

United States Senator

Gary C. Peters

United States Senator