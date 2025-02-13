[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), John Boozman (R-AR), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to incentivize domestic violence awareness training for beauty professionals and cosmetologists, which would help these individuals better recognize signs of abuse in their clients, appropriately intervene and keep them safe. The bipartisan Supporting the Abused by Learning Options to Navigate Survivor(SALONS) Stories Act would increase already-established grants to states that require beauty professionals and cosmetologists to undergo free and easily accessible domestic violence awareness training in order to help ensure more of these individuals are trained to successfully navigate conversations with clients who could be in danger.

“Victims of domestic violence often don’t know where to turn or who to talk to, but they do often continue going to their salons—which puts beauty professionals in a unique position of potentially being among the first people who can recognize signs of abuse,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud to join Senator Blackburn in reintroducing our bipartisan bill, which builds on Illinois’s 2017 law, to help more beauty professionals access free domestic violence awareness training that can give them the tools and knowledge they need to help victims effectively. How they handle these critical moments could be life-saving.”

“Domestic violence is a tragic epidemic in the United States, impacting millions of women every year who often suffer in silence,” said Senator Blackburn. “Given their close relationship with their clients, beauty professionals have the unique opportunity to be a first line of defense against domestic violence by identifying the signs of abuse and helping victims and survivors escape dangerous situations. The SALONS Stories Act would help save the lives of vulnerable and isolated women across the country, and the nation should follow Tennessee’s lead by equipping cosmetologists to recognize and support victims of domestic violence.”

Illinois and Tennessee have joined several states in passing landmark legislation to give beauty professionals these necessary skills, serving as models for states around the nation.

The bipartisan SALONS Stories Act is supported by Professional Beauty Association, National Network to End Domestic Violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline, Shear Haven, YWCA USA and YWCA Nashville.

