WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) along with U.S. Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN-09) and David Kustoff (R-TN-08) today introduced legislation to help improve ground transportation into and out of our nation’s busy airports. The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act would use existing federal funding to create an incentive for surface transportation projects at and within five miles of a public airport that improve access, reduce congestion or rehabilitate roads, rail or transit, making catching a flight or coming home from the airport easier and faster for Americans across the country.

“We’ve all been there—you’re rushing to the airport but then get stuck in traffic outside while worrying that your flight is going to take off without you,” Duckworth said. “Airports like Chicago O’Hare and so many others are building to keep up with the growing passenger demand, but our surface transportation leading into and out of our airports needs to keep pace. That’s one reason why I’m proud to introduce the Don’t Miss Your Flight Act to help make it easier, faster and more reliable for traveling Americans to get into and out of our airports.”

"Our nation’s airports are working overtime to meet growing passenger demand, and our airports in Tennessee are no exception,” said Blackburn. “The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act would use existing federal funding to boost infrastructure projects at and near airports to reduce congestion and make it easier for Americans to catch their flights.”

“Improving access and reducing congestion to our nation’s airports through our next surface transportation reauthorization bill makes good economic sense,” Cohen said. “Our Memphis International Airport, the nation’s busiest cargo airport, is at the confluence of river, rail and highway circuits we call ‘America’s Distribution Center.’ Updates to the ground infrastructure in Memphis and around the country through grants authorized under the Don’t Miss Your Flight Act will modernize and improve the air traveler’s experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Memphis International Airport is the second busiest cargo airport in the world. It is imperative that shipments can get in and out of Memphis quickly and effectively,” said Kustoff. “The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act is critical legislation that will ensure federal funding is used to modify surface transportation around our nation’s busiest airports and help carry us further into the 21st century.”

Our nation’s already-busy airports continue to grow—enplanements at U.S. airports are projected to grow from nearly 945 million in 2023 to 1.4 billion in 2040 and to 1.7 billion in 2050. In Illinois, Chicago O’Hare International Airport is the eighth busiest in the world and growing in its gate capacity by 25 percent, which will strain existing ground transportation infrastructure even further. An estimated $19.3 billion is needed to improve access to and from facilities across the country over the next five years.

The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act would create a discretionary grant program using existing Highway Trust funds for road, bridge, tunnel, passenger rail or transit projects that make improvements at and within 5 miles of a public airport that reduce congestion, expand capacity, expand access or rehabilitate surface transportation infrastructure. The Highway Trust Fund is an existing federal account under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

This legislation is endorsed by Air Line Pilots Association, Airports Council International, American Association of Airport Executives, Allied Pilots Association, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Association of Professional Flight Attendants and Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

“We applaud Senators Duckworth and Blackburn for their leadership on the issue of infrastructure, particularly as it relates to travel to and from airports,” said First Officer Nick Silva, President of the Allied Pilots Association. “As pilots, our main responsibility is ensuring the safety of the flying public. APA pilots are keenly aware of the challenges facing airport access. This legislation provides needed funding for airport access upgrades, ensuring that passengers, pilots, and airport employees arrive safely to all their destinations along the way. APA proudly supports the Don't Miss Your Flight Act.”

Full bill text is available on the Senator’s website.

More like this: