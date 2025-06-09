Duckworth at Unite for Veterans Rally: “Veterans Keep This Nation Strong, and We Deserve Better than Trump” Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – At today’s “Unite for Veterans” rally on the National Mall, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) delivered impassioned remarks slamming Donald Trump for using our nation’s heroes as political pawns, firing them by the thousands and making it harder for them to access the quality care and benefits they’ve earned. In her speech, the Senator drew from her personal experience serving in the military to call on her fellow Veterans to continue their lifelong mission of keeping this nation strong by pushing back against Trump’s cruel, anti-Veteran agenda. Photos of the event can be found on Duckworth’s website, and video of Duckworth’s remarks can be found in the rally’s livestream. Key Quotes: “America is what it is today because of the blood our brothers and sisters shed in combat zones. Our children grow up with the rights they deserve because of the sweat that’s poured down our faces, everywhere from the dust of Fallujah to the jungles of Vietnam. Our sacrifices were the currency we paid to defend America’s freedoms. And even as I stand here on titanium legs, with my wheelchair by my side, I wouldn’t take back those sacrifices for a second. Because America is worth it. As flawed as she may be, she is worth it.”

Senator Duckworth's remarks as prepared can be found below:

Hello everyone! First off, let me say a huge thank you to everyone who made this afternoon possible. I’m honored to get the chance not only to speak today in my capacity as a Senator, but also to listen, as one of you, as a Veteran. Because I may currently be a Member of Congress, but in my heart, first and foremost, I will always be an Army grunt. And I’m damn proud of that. I’m here today because I love this nation. I know the same is true for all of you. But I’m also here because I’m sick of politicians promising to look out for Veterans when they’re on the campaign trail, then abandoning them when they take office. I’m sick of military families being treated like props. And I’m sick of people in power wrapping themselves in the flag with their left hand, then with the other, signing off on orders that sell out our heroes to line their own pockets. You deserve better. You’ve earned better. After all, since the first shots rang out at Lexington and Concord…Since the Tuskegee Airmen took to the skies to defend a nation that still wouldn’t let them sit at the same lunch counter as their white peers…Since our warriors landed on the beaches of Normandy, on this very day, 81 years ago…Those who’ve worn the uniform have defied the odds to define America at its best. America is what it is today because of the blood our brothers and sisters shed in combat zones. Our children grow up with the rights they deserve because of the sweat that’s poured down our faces, everywhere from the dust of Fallujah to the jungles of Vietnam. Our sacrifices were the currency we paid to defend America’s freedoms. And even as I stand here on titanium legs, with my wheelchair by my side, I wouldn’t take back those sacrifices for a second. Because America is worth it. As flawed as she may be, she is worth it. I know some of us here hung up our uniforms long ago. But looking out at you all, I see a group who recognizes that in this perilous moment for our country, our mission today is not too different than what it was when we served: To protect our democracy. To defend our freedoms. To keep our nation as strong as she should be. That is why each of you took off work… travelled from every pocket of this country… and showed up in this heat today. Not because it was easy—it’s never easy. But because we love this country enough to try to shape it for the better, even when the road ahead is hazy. Even when the task ahead is daunting. We’ve come together this afternoon because even if we’re no longer wearing the uniform, we are always wearing the flag on our shoulder, facing forward. We’re here because we’re not afraid to call out wrongs that need to be righted—or to call out wannabe kings that need a history lesson. We’re here because we refuse to see the democracy that we fought so hard for get dismantled. Because we refuse to let the health care that our buddies earned be gutted. And because we refuse to let thousands of Veterans who chose to continue serving this nation as federal workers be fired for no apparent reason. Employees who include folks working at the Veterans Crisis Line, for God’s sake…The Veterans working there are doing some of the toughest work imaginable to support our heroes in their absolute darkest hour. These are the people this Administration has kicked to the curb over the past few months. That should tell you everything you need to know about how the guys in power actually feel about our Vets. Article continues after sponsor message Let’s be clear: The only reason they’re doing all this is to try to find enough loose change behind the couch cushions so that they can give even bigger tax breaks to the rich guys they pal around with on the golf course. Let me say that another way: They care more about making sure billionaires can buy yet another private jet than ensuring our Veterans have access to the benefits and care they’ve earned. They care more about stroking Donald Trump’s ego to the tune of a 30-million-dollar birthday parade than spending that money to provide child care for military families. Or to save Veterans’ jobs. Or to better their health care. So let’s call this what it is: It’s a middle finger to our heroes. It’s a slap in the face to the sacrifices they’ve made. It’s bullshit, frankly. And every one of us who has served should feel insulted. I certainly do. I’d bet some of you do, too. But the important thing now is to channel our outrage into action. A couple months after my Black Hawk was shot down in Iraq, a U.S. Senator named Dick Durbin walked into my Walter Reed hospital room and gave me his phone number, saying to call him any time if I or any of the other patients around me needed some help. He…well, I’m not sure he thought I would take his words quite so literally. I called him…a lot. I called him way, way too much. I was the highest-ranked amputee on the ward at the time, so I felt responsible for the men and women around me. So I kept on ringing up a United States Senator to help me help these folks get their pay… get their benefits… even to help get that one elevator in the hospital working better. At that point, I was so early in my recovery that I could barely sit up for 15 minutes at a time. But when Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds…saw past the wheelchair. He saw a Soldier in search of her next mission. Recognizing long before I did that just because I could no longer fly Black Hawks for the Army didn’t mean that I couldn’t find a new way to serve my nation. And he said the words that changed my life. He told me that I could best help the Veterans around me by running for Congress myself. I thought he was nuts. But it turns out, he was right. So all these years later, I’m asking each of you to take on a new mission, too. Because personally, I’m tired of a guy who was never brave enough to serve claiming that the America that some of our buddies died for isn’t already great. And it pisses me off that a man who cried “bone spurs” when his nation need him the most—a five-time-draft-dodging coward who calls fallen servicemembers “suckers and losers”—it pisses me off that that guy would use our heroes as political pawns to get elected, then screw them over so badly once he took office. If you’re pissed off too…if you think Veterans deserve better than to be fired by the thousand…if you think our buddies deserve more than to have their health care ripped away because Trump wants to put another dollar in a rich guy’s pocket…Well then I need you by my side. I need you to think of today not just as a singular moment, but as the start of our new collective mission: A mission to stand up for the buddies we served with. To do right by the warriors who came before us. And to look out for all those men and women still serving. Those young Soldiers and Sailors, those Marines and Airmen and Coasties, who are ready to sacrifice everything at the drop of a hat if the drums of war start beating again like they did for many of us when we were still in uniform. Look, I get how in this moment, it’d be easy to feel defeated…to want to tune out rather than turn on the news. But now more than ever, we can’t let ourselves become disengaged. Because there’s too much at stake to get discouraged. The reality is, there will always be people in big fancy buildings who try to use their power to only look out for themselves. But there are three things I know: First, the power of the people is always greater than the people in power. Second, those of us here today have never been too scared to take on a tough mission, especially when it means protecting the democracy we’ve fought so long to defend. And third, we Veterans sure as hell would never leave a comrade behind—whether that was one of our buddies on the battlefield or, now, one of the folks getting fired or left without care from the VA. So if we want tomorrow to be better than yesterday, we have to come together. We have to recognize that our voices do still matter. Then we've got to use those voices to speak out. Even if—especially when—anyone tries to silence us. Because we Veterans have always been the ones helping keep this nation as strong as she should be. This moment is no exception. And along the way, you have my word that I'll be right there with you. That I am one of you. And that I will always live by the Soldier's Creed: never, ever leaving you behind. It's an honor to call myself part of this team—and to have you as my partners on the front lines. Thank you.