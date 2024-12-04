WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years and is a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee—called on President-elect Donald Trump to prove that he is serious about keeping his bold promise that he would mandate the federal government and insurance companies pay for all costs associated with IVF services. The House-passed NDAA, as it currently stands, would provide our nation’s servicemembers with the same level of IVF coverage that Members of Congress receive in 2025—though some Republicans in Congress are quietly attempting to remove that coverage after the House voted 217-199 to pass it. Trump could begin keeping his promise by simply telling those Republicans to end their efforts and ensure IVF is covered for servicemembers and military families.

“Although the NDAA will be finalized by the 118th Congress, the fate of one key provision in H.R. 8070, the House-passed NDAA, will make or break your ability to fulfill your election night pledge to ‘…govern by a simple motto: promises made, promises kept,’” wrote Duckworth in her letter to President-elect Trump. “Specifically, I am referring to your bold campaign promise on in vitro fertilization (IVF).”

Duckworth continued: “If Republican Members of Congress successfully strike Section 701 from the final bill, they will sabotage your ability to fulfill the promise you made to the American people, including our military families, that, ‘We’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.’”

In conclusion, Duckworth wrote: “Covering IVF for members of the U.S. Armed Forces and military families should boast unanimous support from Democrats and Republicans alike—especially given your clear and repeated declaration that Americans will be able to access IVF at no cost. Period.”

