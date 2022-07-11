Duckworth Applauds Biden Administration’s Bill Of Rights For Airline Passengers With Disabilities.

CHICAGO - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after Secretary of Transportation announced the first-ever Bill of Rights for airline passengers with disabilities:

“Far too many Americans living with a disability—many of whom are Veterans like myself—face unnecessary and harmful challenges during air travel. As someone who has experienced these challenges firsthand, I understand how inaccessibility profoundly impacts travelers with disabilities, so I’m pleased to see the Biden Administration and Secretary Buttigieg announce this first-ever Bill of Rights for passengers with disabilities and I hope it helps us make meaningful progress in ensuring Americans with disabilities receive the protections they deserve.”

The new Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights is an easy-to-use summary of the fundamental rights of air travelers with disabilities under the Air Carrier Access Act. It aims to empower air travelers with disabilities to understand and assert their rights, and help ensure that U.S. and foreign air carriers and their contractors uphold those rights. The Bill of Rights provides a convenient, easy-to-use summary of existing law governing the rights of air travelers with disabilities.

