Duckworth Applauds Biden Administration For Getting the Renewable Fuel Standard Back on Track with Newly Released Ethanol Blending Mandates

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration’s announcement that it will publish the ethanol blending mandates for 2020, 2021 and 2022 at levels that more closely resemble American consumption levels and help farmers and biofuel producers prepare for the future:

“At a time when Big Oil refiners are profiting off the backs of hardworking Americans, I am pleased that the Biden Administration is taking action to diversify fuel options at the pump and get our Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) back on the right track,” said Duckworth. “By making this announcement, Biden’s EPA exemplifies its commitment to help restore integrity, growth and stability to the RFS and the U.S. biofuel sector while ensuring these programs continue to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive down gas prices, strengthen our energy security and drive rural economic opportunity in Illinois and throughout the nation. As the American people continue to endure record high gas prices, I will continue to do all I can to help crack down on Big Oil’s corporate greed and lower costs to support working families.”

Duckworth has been a leading advocate for policies that would lower the cost of gas and support working families. Last month, Duckworth helped introduce the Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2022 to prohibit the practice of price gouging in addition to introducing her own legislation in March to help prevent the oil industry from engaging in gasoline price gouging during periods of crisis, helping protect Americans from unnecessary price increases.

In March, Duckworth also helped introduce the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which would make E15 available year round, establish an E15 and Biodiesel Tax Credit, direct EPA to finalize their E15 labeling rule and provide for biofuel infrastructure and compatibility with retailers. In a recent Senate hearing, EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed that this legislation would help bring down gas prices at the pump for working families.

Additionally, Duckworth helped lead a bipartisan push to prioritize the year round sale of E15 fuel and utilize American agriculture as a less costly energy solution.

