WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement announcing her support of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) bill to keep SNAP funded until the government shutdown ends, which Republican leadership is refusing to bring up for a vote:

“Donald Trump has the ability, right now, to keep funding SNAP. He is choosing not to use the nearly $6 billion he has available to him to keep the program funded. There is even a Republican-led bill that would keep SNAP funded, which I’ve asked to be added as a cosponsor of and that my Democratic colleagues support. I’m extremely disappointed that, as American families across the country are about to lose access to this critical lifeline in just a matter of hours, Trump and Republican leaders refuse to let us vote on it.

“By not calling a vote on Senator Hawley’s bill to keep SNAP funded, Republican leadership is simply rubber-stamping Trump’s cruel decision to willingly allow millions of families to go hungry in attempt to pressure us to let them jack up health insurance prices for those same Americans and millions more. That’s unconscionable.”

