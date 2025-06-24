WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Ranking Member of the CST Aviation Subcommittee—issued the following statement announcing her strong opposition to Bryan Bedford’s nomination to serve as Federal Aviation Administrator. Her announcement comes after Bedford refused to commit to upholding the 1,500-hour certification standard for our nation’s pilots after Duckworth pressed him on the issue.

“It is deeply disturbing that at this critical moment in aviation safety Mr. Bedford refuses to commit to upholding the 1,500-hour pilot training requirement. Amid a surge in near-misses, an air traffic controller shortage, aging air traffic control equipment and facilities, and in the wake of the first major deadly commercial crash in more than a decade, now is not the time to weaken flight hour requirements for all aspiring airline pilots. Incident after incident, it has been pilots who have made last second decisions to avert disaster. Well-trained pilots are our last line of defense, and I cannot support a nominee who as a corporate executive prioritized—and gained notoriety for—his failed effort to convince the FAA to exempt him from the 1,500-hour rule and let him hire less experienced pilots. I will be voting no on Mr. Bedford’s nomination.”

In light of Bedford’s previous comments and actions against the 1,500-hour rule, Duckworth underscored at his nomination hearing that he would unilaterally attempt to weaken this standard and produce less-prepared pilots despite the serious challenges our nation is facing with regard to aviation safety. When Duckworth asked Mr. Bedford for his commitment to not reduce the 1,500-hour rule if confirmed, Mr. Bedford refused to commit. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

In 2022, while Bedford was CEO of Republic Airways, the airline asked the FAA for an exemption to the 1,500 hour requirement for graduates from the airline’s training academy. The airline argued its graduates needed only 750 hours of flight time to become first officers, but FAA rejected the application, finding it did not provide an equivalent level of safety.

Last week, the families of the Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash announced their opposition to Bedford’s nomination.

For years before the deadly DCA crash, Duckworth has been sounding the alarm that we must make critical aviation safety investments to prevent all-too-often near-misses from becoming catastrophic tragedies. Last Congress, Duckworth chaired two CST Aviation Subcommittee hearings—one last December and the other a year prior—to address our aviation industry’s chilling surge in near-deadly close calls and underscore the urgent need to improve air traffic control systems to protect the flying public.

Duckworth helped author the landmark bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024that was signed into law last year and included several of her provisions to safeguard the 1,500-hour rule, improve safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities.

