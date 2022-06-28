Duckworth Announces Class Of 2026 Service Academy Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the appointments of 11 Illinois students she nominated to attend a United States Military Service Academy. Each year Duckworth, along with a nomination committee, selects from hundreds of Illinois high school applicants a group of outstanding students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, or the Merchant Marine Academy.

“It takes a special kind of young person to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy,” Duckworth said. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA, and a commitment to community service, and these outstanding future leaders deserve our admiration and respect for making it through this process and receiving these appointments. I am eager to see them represent Illinois well in the years to come, and I’m so proud of their desire to serve our country.”

The following students were nominated by Senator Duckworth and have since been offered and accepted appointments to attend a U.S. Military Service Academy:

United States Military Academy West Point:

Joseph Morris, Grayslake

Eric Song, Inverness

United States Naval Academy:

Allison Boertlein, Orland Park

Samantha Clark, Lake Bluff

Elliana Hamsho, Wheaton

Justin Mumford, New Baden

United States Air Force Academy:

Madison Cawvey, Collinsville

Eleanor Musgrove, Western Springs

Jettason Rose, Quincy

United States Merchant Marine Academy:

Ernest Darling, Highland

Alex Pall, Aurora

Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointments from one of the four service academies.

In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator, or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected officials of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment.

The deadline to apply for a class of 2027 Service Academy nomination is November 1, 2022. More information on Service Academy nominations from Senator Duckworth can be found here.

