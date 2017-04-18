ALTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with the Commander of the St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Colonel Anthony Mitchell, at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. While at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, Duckworth toured the facility and highlighted the need to invest in our aging lock-and-dam systems.

“Melvin Price Locks and Dam is an example of how improving our lock-and-dam systems today supports our economy tomorrow,” said Senator Duckworth. “Investing in Illinois’ outdated locks-and-dams along the Upper Mississippi River will help ensure that Illinois companies remain competitive and will make it easier for businesses and farmers to move their products across the nation.”

Since being sworn in as U.S. Senator, Duckworth has been outspoken about the importance of investing in Illinois’s infrastructure. As a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Duckworth has an important platform to advocate for investments in Illinois’ transportation and water infrastructure. In March, Duckworth met with Colonel Craig Baumgartner, Commander of the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to discuss upgrading Illinois’ locks-and-dam systems. She has also held several roundtables throughout Illinois to address the need to invest in our infrastructure and expand the locks-and-dams to speed up barge traffic along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.