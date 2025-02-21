WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to introduce the Born in the USA Act to effectively block the implementation of President Trump’s unconstitutional Executive Order attempting to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States. This bill would prevent any government funds from being used to carry out or enforce this directive, which violates the U.S. Constitution. Federal courts have temporarily blocked the order’s implementation, but the Trump Administration is expected to appeal.

“The Constitution is clear: if you are born in the United States, you are a citizen. President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship is not only unconstitutional, but also attempts to unlawfully deprive American children of their citizenship,” said Durbin. “That is why I am joining Senator Rosen to introduce the Born in the USA Act, to stop government funds from being used to implement this unlawful executive order.”

On the Senate floor, Durbin has spoken out against President Trump’s Executive Orders that crack down on immigrant communities, suspend refugee resettlement, and attempt to deprive U.S.-born children of citizenship.

In addition to Durbin and Rosen, the bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

