WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with several representatives of the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday, including its Commander, Colonel Craig Baumgartner, to discuss the need to invest in our aging lock-and-dam systems.

“Colonel Baumgartner and I had a great discussion about the need to create a stronger inland waterway system by upgrading our locks-and-dams along the Upper Mississippi River, many of which are outdated and unable to serve the needs of Illinois today,”said Senator Duckworth. “Improving them is one of the best ways to make sure Illinois’ agriculture industry can compete by making it easier for farmers to move their products across the nation.”

Since being sworn in as Illinois’s newest Senator, Duckworth has been outspoken about the importance of investing in Illinois’s infrastructure. She has held several roundtables over the past few weeks in Illinois, including in Quincy, on the need to invest in our infrastructure and expand the locks-and-dams to speed up barge traffic near Rock Island and along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.

