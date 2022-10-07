ALTON — This week, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with social impact-focused redevelopment organization AltonWork’s leadership and Alton Mayor David Goins and shared her support for revitalizing Historic Downtown Alton. During the meeting, Duckworth highlighted her successful effort in securing $500,000 for the City of Alton to upgrade surface transportation options, as well as emphasized how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can help communities such as Alton reimagine and redevelop their business and recreational districts. Photos of the tour are available here.

“We know that downtown areas are like the glue of communities—it’s where families eat, shop and make memories—and the better its infrastructure, the better folks can enjoy themselves,” said Duckworth. “I was glad to meet with the Illinoisans behind AltonWorks and Mayor Goins, and discuss how from the federal level, I can continue elevating their work to make Historic Downtown Alton the thriving area we know it can be.”

The Senator was joined by AltonWorks President Jayne Simmons, AltonWorks COO Kevin Carlie, AltonWorks Senior Advisor Mark Carlie, AltonWorks Senior Advisor Kiku Obata, AltonWorks Architect Dennis Hyland, Alton Forward Project Director Jennifer Doody and Alton Mayor David Goins.

Supported by Duckworth and signed into law last year, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help Illinois improve roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports and more throughout the state to allow for more good-paying jobs, better accessibility and needed investments.