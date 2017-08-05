WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and 30 of their colleagues in introducing legislation to help make prescription drugs more affordable for the nearly 41 million seniors who are enrolled in Medicare Part D. The legislation would allow the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to use the bargaining power of tens of millions of seniors to negotiate a better deal on prescription drug costs. Under current law, Medicare is barred from negotiating with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs, unlike the Department of Defense and the Veterans Health Administration, both of which have been able to negotiate lower prices with drug manufacturers.

“It’s time to set partisanship aside and get to work on solutions that will improve our nation’s healthcare system,” said Senator Duckworth. “That means expanding access to healthcare, making prescription drugs more affordable for seniors and lowering costs for hardworking Americans across the country.”

