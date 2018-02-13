STAUNTON - Ducks Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1937. It serves all of North America with its mission to preserve the wetlands and protect the environment.

Currently, Ducks Unlimited works to restore grasslands, replant forests, and restore watersheds, all by partnering and working with landowners and corporations. To date, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres. Much of that would not be possible without volunteers throughout the country working together to raise needed funds to fulfill our mission.

The Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is a small group of individuals working to provide funding for the many conservation efforts already in progress and for those preparing to begin.

Each year, a dinner auction is put on to earn valuable dollars. This year, Highball’s banquet will be on Saturday, March 10th at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton, Illinois. Doors will open at 4 p.m. The dinner auction will be catered by Fema’s in Benld. There will be various raffles for men, women, and children.

We take pride in the fact that our children will one day take over the conservation efforts as we teach them to take care of our environment. Businesses and corporations from Edwardsville to Carlinville have generously underwritten various Ducks Unlimited logo items or have funded some of our raffles. We have a few unique items which will be auctioned the night of the banquet.

One of the featured items will be a four man Argentina dove hunt. If you have ever thought of participating in an unbelievable hunt, this is the one for you! Pica Zura Lodge is the premier wingshooting outfitter in South America. We will also have an authentic Jack Daniels’ barrel table up for auction. A local Edwardsville woodworker made the tabletop for the barrel and the barrel came directly from Jack Daniels. The auction will also include a chocolate lab puppy, graciously donated by Brian Branson from Carlinville. Another special auction item will be a set of four Cardinal green seat tickets. We even have a rental from Nu-Way in Troy and a duck mount from Ben Slemmer in Dorsey. We thank all of the area businesses for their support. There are so many who have donated to help us be successful!

One of the leading artists of his time was Terry Redlin. With his passing, his prints have gained value and will also be available at the banquet. A couple of them are signed and numbered. We will have various prints from many artists, including personalized prints from Anthony Padgett and sponsor prints from Jim Killen. The night will include a Higdon waterfowl package to be given away at one of our games. As you can see, there is something for everyone!

If you would like to participate in our dinner auction or help us out by donating or underwriting items, please contact Jim at 618-409-5118. We have raffle tickets, sponsor packets, and dinner tickets available now! If you have questions about the dinner or want to know more, please call. This is truly a fun night out for the entire family. Get your tickets today!

